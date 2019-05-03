



— A man who says he was sexually abused by a Jesuit brother his freshman year of Catholic School is speaking out.

Kurt Hoffmann says he was assaulted by his swim coach Brother William Farrington. Now he’s sharing his story and hoping other victims feel inspired to do the same.

This week CBS13 shared a list of more than 40 names of priests and deacons the Catholic Diocese named as credibly accused abusers.

Hoffmann says one name is missing: Brother William Farrington.

“He wore the black outfit with the Roman collar which was his weapon of choice as a sexual predator,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffman was a star athlete at Jesuit High School in Carmichael when he was sexually assaulted.

“That’s how I met him, he was the swim coach, and he wore the black Cleric outfit so he was brother Farrington,” Hoffmann said.

Farrington became a mentor and friend, and someone Hoffmann could trust at age 14.

“He had the sort of personality where he wanted you to like him and he liked you,” Hoffmann said.

But that changed when Hoffmann said Farrington invited to his on-campus apartment to “try on his new team speedo.”

“He said, ‘don’t worry we’re in high school now, we change in front of each other like in the locker room.’ Then he got up, and he came over and he sexually assaulted me. When I say that, what I mean is, he stuck his hands inside my speedo front and back,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann panicked. He went back to and told a teacher.

“When I told him what happened he was shocked and angry,” Hoffmann said

His parents called the Diocese and the Jesuit order and Farrington was removed the next day. Years later, Farrington sent a letter to Hoffman.

It reads in part, “ask for your forgiveness in prayers, and I will continue to pray for you and your family, signed William C. Farrington.”

But that letter doesn’t go far enough for Hoffmann, who has continued to advocate for other victims.

His name isn’t on the list of accused priests released by the Diocese Tuesday.

“I know there’s other victims out there of Brother Farrington and they have suffered in silence,” Hoffmann said.

When we asked the Diocese about Farrington, we were told they investigate only priests and permanent deacons, or any clergy member of the Diocesan order. They are not responsible for brothers, or nuns of other religious orders.