ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Rescue crews captured a duckling that had been hit in the neck with a blow dart.
It happened Saturday in Roseville.
The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says it teamed with the Sacramento Heron & Egret Rescue to capture the duckling.
It was taken to the Atlantic Veterinary Hospital where it was x-rayed and the dart was removed.
The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue will care for the duckling until it is healthy enough to be released back into the wild.