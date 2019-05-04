  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:blow dart, duckling, rescue, Roseville, Roseville News


ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Rescue crews captured a duckling that had been hit in the neck with a blow dart.

It happened Saturday in Roseville.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue will care for the duckling until it is healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says it teamed with the Sacramento Heron & Egret Rescue to capture the duckling.

It was taken to the Atlantic Veterinary Hospital where it was x-rayed and the dart was removed.

Blow dart removed from duckling’s neck.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue will care for the duckling until it is healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

