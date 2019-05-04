FOLSOM (CBS13) — A centennial for a beloved bridge, a day chock full of activities, and a local athlete attempting a world record all in one day!

It’s all for the centennial celebration of Folsom’s Rainbow Bridge.

Hundreds gathered on the Rainbow Bridge to watch slackline athlete Ryan Robinson traverse between Lake Natoma crossing to the Rainbow Bridge.

Evangeline Scott watched world record attempt.

“I just can’t even imagine the amount of focus that that takes,” he said.

With a world record on the line, step after step, Ryan attempts to cross 1,919 feet on a one-inch wide line.

And in less than an hour, with cheers from family, friends, and onlookers the Folsom native successfully completes his world record attempt.

“I grew up here so this is really special to me,” said Robinson “I’m getting emotional just seeing all the people I love.”

Many worried he wouldn’t be able to do it.

Kathryn Gulbrandsen watched world record attempt.

“It was pretty amazing. He wobbled a lot,” she said.

Even though it looked like I was teetering a little bit I had total control. But it was pretty wild. That’s the first time I heard that many ohhhs,” said Robinson.

With the support of the Folsom community, Ryan is giving back to the city that helped raise him.

“It couldn’t be a cooler experience to see everyone here and to have a successful walk and now have a world record as a city,” he said.