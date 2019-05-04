Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer Involved Shooting
It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Castle Oaks Drive and Marlboro Court.
Police say the officers involved in the shooting are okay.
One suspect is currently being treated at the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
CBS13 will update this story when we get more details.