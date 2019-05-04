  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PM2018 PGA Championship Highlights
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:chicken, Recall, strips, Tyson


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tyson Foods has expanded a recall of its frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips.

The original recall back in March consisted of 69,000 pounds.

Today’s recall expands that to 11,829,517 pounds.

ALSO: Starbucks Recalls 230,000 Coffee Presses After Nine People Injured While Using It

The reason?

Tyson says the chicken strips may contain pieces of metal.

The products in question have the number P-7221 on the back of the package.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s