SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tyson Foods has expanded a recall of its frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips.
The original recall back in March consisted of 69,000 pounds.
Today’s recall expands that to 11,829,517 pounds.
The reason?
Tyson says the chicken strips may contain pieces of metal.
The products in question have the number P-7221 on the back of the package.