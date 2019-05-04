  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PM2018 PGA Championship Highlights
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car thief, kidnapping, Stockton


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton say someone stole a running vehicle with a child inside Friday night.

It happened on the 2100 block of South American Street.

ALSO: 14-Year-Old Arrested For Kidnapping After Stealing Vehicle With Two Children Inside

Fortunately, the car thief dropped the 5-year-old off just one house away and then drove away.

This comes just a couple of days after a 14-year-old was arrested in Stockton for stealing a car with two children inside.

Police are still looking for the stolen car. It is a 2005 black GMC Yukon. The license place is 6TIB181.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s