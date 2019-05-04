Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton say someone stole a running vehicle with a child inside Friday night.
It happened on the 2100 block of South American Street.
Fortunately, the car thief dropped the 5-year-old off just one house away and then drove away.
This comes just a couple of days after a 14-year-old was arrested in Stockton for stealing a car with two children inside.
Police are still looking for the stolen car. It is a 2005 black GMC Yukon. The license place is 6TIB181.