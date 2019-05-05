Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Amgen Tour of California returns to the Sacramento region on Saturday, May 12th.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Amgen Tour of California returns to the Sacramento region on Saturday, May 12th.
That will bring thousands of people to downtown Sacramento and numerous road closures to the area.
ALSO: Neighbors Frustrated After JUMP Bikes Are Left Chained To Fire Hydrant
West Sacramento Police are warning drivers now to be prepared for closures on the following roads:
- Old River Road
- Harbor Boulevard
- Sunset Avenue
- Sacramento Avenue
- Jefferson Boulevard
- West Capitol Avenue
- Tower Bridge Gateway
Police say the closures will be rolling and will occur between 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and between 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m on Saturday.