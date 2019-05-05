Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As part of the five-day Law Enforcement Memorial, California peace officers who lost their lives in the live of duty will be honored with a candlelight vigil Sunday night in Sacramento.
It is happening at 8:00 p.m. at 10th Street and Capitol Mall.
The names of those officers who died in 2018 will be read aloud during the vigil.
On Monday, the California Peace Officer Memorial Foundation will hold its 43rd Annual Memorial Ceremony at the same spot. That begins at 10:30 a.m.
Governor Gavin Newsom will speak at that event.
Both the vigil and the memorial ceremony are open to the public.