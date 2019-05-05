Comments
GALT (CBS13) — One person is dead after being hit by a train near Galt, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
One person is dead, police say.
GALT (CBS13) — One person is dead after being hit by a train near Galt, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
It happened Sunday evening near Spring Street and Vane Parker Lane.
ALSO: Teens Learning To Drive With Xbox Training Program
The sheriff’s department says the train conductor spotted someone walking on the tracks and sounded the horn, but the person never responded.
We will update this story when we get more information.