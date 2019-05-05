  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Crash, Fatal Accident, Galt, Galt News, train
One person is dead, police say.


GALT (CBS13) — One person is dead after being hit by a train near Galt, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened Sunday evening near Spring Street and Vane Parker Lane.

The sheriff’s department says the train conductor spotted someone walking on the tracks and sounded the horn, but the person never responded.

We will update this story when we get more information.

