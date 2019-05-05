Filed Under:Elk Grove, Elk Grove News, flag, flag retirement


ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Veterans and the public are invited to bring their old and worn U.S. and state flags to a retirement ceremony in Elk Grove.

It’s happening Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge at 9240 Survey Road.

The ceremony, hosted by the American Legion Post 233 and Elks Lodge #2577, will include full military honors for the flags being retired.

 

 

