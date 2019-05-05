Filed Under:Arrest, police, Stockton


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police released the names of two officers involved in a shooting on Saturday.

They are:

  • Officer Jorge Andrade, hired in July 2013, currently assigned to the Field Operations Division
  • Officer Bradley Miller, hired in December 2018, currently assigned to Field Operations Division

Police say Officer Andrade shot a man Saturday afternoon after he refused to drop a baseball bat he was swinging while he was walking towards the officers. This happened at Castle Oaks Drive and Marlboro Court.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Both of the officers involved in the case are on three-day paid administrative leave.

 

