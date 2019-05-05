Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police released the names of two officers involved in a shooting on Saturday.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police released the names of two officers involved in a shooting on Saturday.
They are:
- Officer Jorge Andrade, hired in July 2013, currently assigned to the Field Operations Division
- Officer Bradley Miller, hired in December 2018, currently assigned to Field Operations Division
Police say Officer Andrade shot a man Saturday afternoon after he refused to drop a baseball bat he was swinging while he was walking towards the officers. This happened at Castle Oaks Drive and Marlboro Court.
ALSO: Officer Involved Shooting In Stockton
Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
Both of the officers involved in the case are on three-day paid administrative leave.