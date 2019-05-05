Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — One of five people shot in Stockton on Saturday night has died, police say.
The shooting happened at March Lane and Holiday Drive.
Police say the shooting is gang-related and is connected to the shooting of a 34-year-old male earlier in the week.
The five people shot Saturday night are, police say:
- 34-year-old male
- 31-year-old female
- 39-year-old male
- 29-year-old female
- 49-year-old male
According to Stockton Police, the 34-year-old has died. One of the other victims was listed in critical condition on Saturday night. That person’s condition has not been updated.
Police say they are looking for suspects but have not released any further information on the investigation.