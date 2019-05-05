  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    4:00 PMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    4:30 PMOpen House
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, police, shooting, Stockton, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — One of five people shot in Stockton on Saturday night has died, police say.

The shooting happened at March Lane and Holiday Drive.

Police say the shooting is gang-related and is connected to the shooting of a 34-year-old male earlier in the week.

ALSO: Five Shot, Two Critically In Stockton

The five people shot Saturday night are, police say:

  • 34-year-old male
  • 31-year-old female
  • 39-year-old male
  • 29-year-old female
  • 49-year-old male

According to Stockton Police, the 34-year-old has died. One of the other victims was listed in critical condition on Saturday night. That person’s condition has not been updated.

Police say they are looking for suspects but have not released any further information on the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s