STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is clinging to life after a fight in Stockton.

Police say it happened in the 1800 block of North Auto Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a fight to find a white male in his 50s down on the ground.

Police say they have arrested two suspects in the case, but are not releasing their names.

They say this is an open investigation. If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call Stockton Police at (209) 468-4400.

