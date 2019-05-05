Comments
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Three members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy, are dead after a vehicle slammed into the room where they were sleeping.
Police say 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving drunk and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the trailer where the family was sleeping.
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Three members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy, are dead after a vehicle slammed into the room where they were sleeping.
This happened Saturday night at State Route 113 and Jennings Court in Sutter County.
An 11-year-old girl who was also in the room was airlifted to U.C. Davis with major injuries.
All four family members are from Knights Landing. Police are not releasing their names yet. The other two victims killed in the crash were a 38-year-old male and a 34-year-old female.
ALSO: DUI Suspect Arrested In Fatal Highway 12 Crash, 2 Others Injured
Police say 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving drunk and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the trailer where the family was sleeping.
Huazo-Jardinez suffered minor injuries. He was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.