AUBURN (CBS13) — Two teens were detained Monday and found to be in possession of stolen property and a loaded handgun in Auburn.
Police said officers were called to the area of Brooke Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday after a witness reported two males looking through cars in the neighborhood.
Officers detained 18-year-old Brandon Rangel-Munguia and a 17-year-old in the area. Police subsequently said they found the teens to be in possession of stolen property and a loaded handgun with the serial number removed.
READ ALSO: Neighbors Complain Of A Pooping Jogger in Lodi
The stolen property was found to have been stolen from the vehicles in the neighborhood. Some of the stolen property has been returned to its owners.
The two males were arrested for several charges including being in possession of a stolen handgun, being in possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of stolen property, malicious activity to a vehicle and prowling.
Rangel-Munguia was booked into the Placer County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail. The 17-year-old was booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall.