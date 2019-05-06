COLFAX (CBS13) – A man has been found dead after a raft he was in flipped over on the North Fork of the American River over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday around 6 p.m. near the Mineral Bar Campground on Iowa Hill Road.
Cal Fire says three people without life jackets were thrown out of a raft and were washed down the river.
One victim was able to make it to shore and call 911. Another one was hoisted out of the water downstream.
The third victim, 56-year-old Sacramento resident David Wayne Johnson, was found dead on Sunday. Johnson’s body was found around upper Lake Clementine, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews say strong rapids and lack of daylight caused the search to be suspended just after midnight on Sunday.