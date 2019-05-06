KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – The suspect in a DUI crash that killed three members of the same family in Sutter County has bonded out of jail.
Authorities said Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, a 33-year-old Yuba City resident, was speeding and driving drunk when he crashed into a trailer inside Jennings Court near Knights Landing late Saturday night. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
A further victim, an 11-year-old girl, is fighting for her life. Family says the girl has been through multiple surgeries.
Huazo-Jardinez was booked into Sutter County Jail, facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.
Monday, he bonded out of jail. California Highway Patrol had filed a request for no bail but was denied by a judge. Huazo-Jardinez is now scheduled to appear in court on June 10.