SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Peace Officer Memorial Foundation held its 43rd annual ceremony at the Capitol Mall on Monday morning.
Thousands were in attendance, representing basically every agency in California, to honor the men and women in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, 10 more names were added to the state police officer memorial.
Each officer was memorialized with a bronze plaque.
Sacramento State President Robert Nelson also announced on Monday that the university will be awarding fallen Deputy Mark Stasyuk with a posthumous degree in criminal justice to honor his service and sacrifice.
Gov. Gavin Newsom was in the crowd made remarks after the memorial. He thanked the men and women – of past and present – who wear the badge
Newsom will also lead the “walk of honor” after the memorial ceremony.