SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Netflix subscribers will get an inside look at the Sacramento County Jail’s female inmates starting May 10.

The digital streaming service is releasing a new series Friday, following the stories of female inmates at the jail.

The trailer description reads, “Love, hate, betrayal — the drama never ends for both first-time and veteran inmates trying to survive behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail.”

In the trailer, the inmates are seen talking about contraband, fights, and more.

