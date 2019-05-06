Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash has knocked down a power line in south Sacramento late Monday morning.
The scene is on 14th Avenue between 43rd and 45th streets.
Sacramento police say a car crashed into a power pole, causing power lines to come down. The power lines trapped the person inside the car.
The driver was eventually extricated from the car. It’s unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.
Power is out in the neighborhood.
Police advise drivers to avoid 14th Avenue in the area for the time being.