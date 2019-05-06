



— A body slam at the hands of Rio Vista police was captured on camera during a traffic stop the evening of May 5.

The woman’s family says it’s excessive use of force and abuse of power from a police department that’s been accused of the same misconduct recently. What started out as a family dinner ended with the arrest of multiple family members after a physical confrontation between police and a mother and daughter.

Deshunna Payne heard her kids had been pulled over on the way to the store a couple blocks from home, and arrived with her daughter Cherish to ask the officer what happened.

“A lot of questions he didn’t like and he didn’t want to answer and he was very aggressive,” she said.

Payne was told her other daughter Mea was pulled over for tags that expired two years ago. But she wanted to know why all four occupants in the car were detained. Meanwhile, her daughter was still filming.

“He addressed her and told her to put her phone up and she said she had the right to record and he hit her phone out,” Payne said.

“Now you manhandling my daughter,” you can hear Payne say in the video.

The officer takes her daughter down and she lunges toward her.

“It made me go into mom protective mode,” she said.

Payne’s son-in-law was recording from the back of the police car as the officer’s partner then turned to her and put her in handcuffs.

CBS13 showed the video to former Sac County Sheriff John McGinnis.

“The critical fundamental question is what is the basis upon which that decision was made? Was it improper-was it unreasonable?” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said all video, including body camera footage, must be reviewed to put the officers’ actions into context. Deshunna says with six kids and three step kids, she’s had run-ins with Rio Vista police before, but nothing like this.

“You have officers abusing authority whether it’s writing a simple traffic ticket to excessive force. It makes no sense it’s unnecessary,” said Payne.

Rio Vista police issued a lengthy statement about the incident: