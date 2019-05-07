Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers from all over the state along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, honored CHP officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
The CHP Memorial Ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
Kirk Griess, a Solano County motorcycle CHP officer who died in the line of duty in 2018, was honored at the ceremony. Gov. Newsom laid the wreath that honored Griess and the officer’s name will be formally added to the memorial fountain at the academy.
The names of 230 CHP officers dating back to 1929 who were killed in the line of duty were also read at the ceremony.