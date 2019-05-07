  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Davis Police Department, Laptop Theft, Starbucks


DAVIS (CBS13) — Police said a victim managed to get his stolen laptop back by jumping into the suspect’s car Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the Starbucks at 1649 Research Park Drive. Two suspects reportedly entered the coffee shop and took two laptops from patrons.

Police said the suspects then ran to a vehicle waiting outside that contained two more suspects.

One of the victims reportedly chased after the suspects and got into the suspect’s vehicle as it began to leave the scene. After driving an around the block, the victim was able to get back his laptop and exit the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle drove off, and police said it was last seen driving toward Interstate 80.

The vehicle was described as a tan or gold 4 door sedan, possibly a Saturn. The four suspects were described as teenage males.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.

