



— It’s rattlesnake season in Northern California, the time of year you’re most likely to find a rattlesnake in your own backyard.

So what do you do if you find one? A local snake-catcher has some tips to deal with the slithering snakes.

The job seems simple: you find the rattlesnake, catch it, put it in the bucket, but as they say… don’t try this at home.

Luis Fraser says when homeowners try to catch snakes themselves, that’s when they get bit.

“85% of bites that happen this year will be from people pinning the snake down and trying to catch it,” Fraser said.

The dos and don’ts in snake country. Swipe through the gallery below.



When hiking, stick to well-used trails. Avoid tall grass, weeds and heavy underbrush where snakes may hide during the day.

Wear sturdy boots and loose-fitting long pants. Never go barefoot or wear sandals when walking through brushy, wild areas. Startled rattlesnakes may not rattle before striking defensively.

Teach children early to respect snakes and to leave them alone.

Leash your dog when hiking in snake country. Dogs are at increased risk of being bitten due to holding their nose to the ground while investigating the outdoors. Speak to your veterinarian about canine rattlesnake vaccines and what to do if your pet is bitten.

Be alert. Like all reptiles, rattlesnakes are sensitive to the ambient temperature and will adjust their behavior accordingly. After a cold or cool night, they will attempt to raise their body temperature by basking in the sun midmorning. To prevent overheating during hot days of spring and summer, they will become more active at dawn, dusk or night.

Never grab “sticks” or “branches” while swimming in lakes and rivers. Rattlesnakes can swim.

Fraser removed several rattlesnakes from a Rocklin backyard where crews were working on a landscaping project. He picked up two rattlesnakes and a little baby as well as a couple gopher snakes.

He said the gopher snakes are the most common species mistaken for the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake.

Fraser says to stay away, move back slowly and don’t mess with a rattlesnake if you encounter one in your yard.

You might hear a rattle, but you might not.

“You can’t always count on the rattle,” Fraser said. “This species of rattlesnake tends to be pretty quiet.”

After their winter hibernation, the snakes are out looking for food, not a fight.

Fraser said during his 10 years in the business, he’s never had a rattlesnake bite him.

“They say it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when.’ So, I’m willing to accept that. I try to be as safe as possible,” Fraser said.

Fraser releases the snakes in safe areas, far from homes, after he catches them.

For more information on rattlesnakes, check out the Department of Fish and Wildlife website.