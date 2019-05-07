Comments
LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police arrested a 53-year-woman from San Jose Tuesday and charged her with prostitution.
The Police Department said detectives conducted an investigation at the Sunshine Spa, located at 20 W Turner Road, after receiving complaints of prostitution at the business.
As a result of the investigation, the woman was arrested and charged with prostitution.
Lodi PD requested Victim Witness respond to provide resources to the female so she could seek help if needed. At this time it is unknown if this incident is related to human trafficking as she declined any assistance.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888