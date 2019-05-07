Filed Under:Crime, lodi news, Lodi Police Department, prostitution


LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police arrested a 53-year-woman from San Jose Tuesday and charged her with prostitution.

The Police Department said detectives conducted an investigation at the Sunshine Spa, located at 20 W Turner Road, after receiving complaints of prostitution at the business.

As a result of the investigation, the woman was arrested and charged with prostitution.

READ ALSO: ICE Agents Arrest Suspect In Sutter County Triple Fatal Crash

Lodi PD requested Victim Witness respond to provide resources to the female so she could seek help if needed. At this time it is unknown if this incident is related to human trafficking as she declined any assistance.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s