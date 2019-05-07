  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento News, teacher strike


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg is weighing in as another teachers strike looms in Sacramento.

In a statement, Steinberg congratulated teachers on their recent victory when an arbitrator ruled in favor of the union over a salary dispute.

But, the mayor called on teachers to settle their contract dispute to avoid a possible state takeover.

“Never has there been a more important time to show grace in victory. Continuing this fight will hurt the very kids you devote your lives to,” Steinberg wrote. “Now that you won, it is essential that both parties get back to the table to promptly negotiate the successor contract.”

The teachers’ union responded to Steinberg’s comments, saying the heart of its agreement was a promise to lower class sizes and improve services to students.

“Reckless administrative spending and fiscal mismanagement does not nullify our contract,” the statement said.

The Sacramento Teachers Association is still calling for a strike on May 22.

A one-day strike already took place on April 11 – the first strike for Sacramento teachers in 30 years.

Sacramento City Unified officials say the district has a deficit amounting to about $35 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s