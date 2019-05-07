



Mother’s Day is the No. 1 day of the year for consumer spending at local restaurants in California, according to an analysis of transactions at 42,000 local eateries by Womply, a provider of marketing and CRM software for small businesses. As patrons pack into California restaurants to treat mom to brunch or dinner, average daily revenue at local restaurants surges to $2,833, a 77% increase over an average day. That sales increase is driven by a 22% bump in transaction volume and 45% increase in purchase price.

In Sacramento, Mother’s Day is also the No. 1 day of the year for consumer spending at local restaurants, according to Womply. Daily revenue increases to $2,693, up 86% over an average day, driven by a 5% increase in transaction volume and a 77% increase in purchase price.

When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Sacramento’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Sacramento’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Orphan Breakfast House

Photo: John H./Yelp

Topping the list is Orphan Breakfast House located at 3440 C St. in East Sacramento. The breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular restaurant of its type in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 1,125 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bacon & Butter

Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Next up is Tahoe Park’s Bacon & Butter, situated at 5913 Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 2,683 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tower Cafe

Photo: Tower Cafe/Yelp

Land Park’s Tower Cafe, located at 1518 Broadway, is another top choice. Yelpers give the breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 3,713reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. Girl Glass

Photo: Shannon M./Yelp

Topping the list is Girl Glass, located at 2648 21st Ave. in North City Farms. The art gallery is the highest-rated art gallery in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

2. Viewpoint Gallery

Photo: Grey R./Yelp

Next up is Boulevard Park’s Viewpoint Gallery, situated at 2015 J St., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Brickhouse Gallery

Photo: Janay S./Yelp

North Oak Park’s The Brickhouse Gallery, located at 2837 36th St., is another top choice. With Yelpers giving the art gallery 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews, head over to see for yourself.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. The Grand Wine Bar

Photo: Ella M./Yelp

Topping the list is The Grand Wine Bar, located at 1600 L St. in Midtown. The wine bar is the highest-rated in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.

2. 58 Degrees & Holding

Photo: 58 degrees & Holding/Yelp

Next up is Midtown’s 58 Degrees & Holding, situated at 1217 18th St. With four stars out of 599 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Downtown & Vine

Photo: Jun S./Yelp

Downtown’s Downtown & Vine, located at 1200 K St., Suite 8, is another top choice. Yelpers give the wine bar, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 95 reviews.