Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Sac Dance Project Launch Party

From the event description:

The Sac Dance Project, responsible for hundreds of club parties and boutiques across the nation, is coming to Sacramento. The first installment features one of the UK’s hottest DJs, Sonny Fodera, introducing some of the best music labels in the game.

When: Thursday, May 9, 9 p.m.- Friday, May 10, 1:30 a.m.

Where: LowBrau, 1050 20th St.

Price: $15 (General Admission). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

In the End – The Premiere Linkin Park Experience

From the event description:

The Premier Linkin Park Experience will take place this Friday at Holy Diver. All ages are invited to this event.

When: Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.- Saturday, May 11, 6 a.m.

Where: Holy Diver, 1517 21st St.

Price: $13 (General Admission). Other ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Midtown Block Party Series Kick-Off

From the event description:

Join Will Clarke this Saturday to kick-off this year’s Block Party Series. All ages are invited to this annual Midtown event, but you must be 21 to drink.

When: Saturday, May 11, 5-10 p.m.

Where: THIS, 1050 20th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vivian Lee: ‘It’s a Mom Affair, A Celebration of Family and Mom’

From the event description:

Midtown Vanguard Jazz Series at CLARA presents Vivian Lee and her show ‘It’s a Mom Affair, A Celebration of Family and Mom’ on Sunday. Vivian Lee is stunning; she will warm your heart while providing jazz music for your soul. Lee is a vocal artist and delivers positive vibes and steller grooves from her band. A Mother’s Day event not to be missed.

When: Sunday, May 12, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Auditorium at CLARA, 1425 24th St.

Price: $20 (General Admission). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Drakeparty Presents: Sicko Mode

From the event description:

This Friday, enjoy your favorite Drake songs and hottest collaborations at the Ace of Spades. The event is a night filled with twists and turns for your entertainment.

When: Friday, May 10, 9 p.m.

Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets