



— The Ceres Police Department is looking for information about a suspicious incident that happened near Magnolia Street and 10th Street Tuesday morning.

A student walking to school was reportedly approached by a male in a vehicle asking for directions to Ceres High School. After the student gave directions, police say the male asked the student to get in his vehicle and show him how to get to the school.

As the student grabbed their cell phone to call their parents, the male drove away.

Police said a second student reported a similar incident around the same time near Whitmore Avenue near Ninth Street. That vehicle reportedly drove off when another vehicle approached from behind.

READ ALSO: Neighbors Complain Of A Pooping Jogger in Lodi

In both incidents, the vehicle was described as a dark green or black 4 door car, possibly a Honda. The paint on the vehicle was sun damaged and peeling. The driver was described as either Hispanic or Middle Eastern, late 20’s to early 30’s with a shaved head and stubble on his face.

Police said a similar incident was reported on the morning of April 17. In that incident, the driver was described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s with a beard wearing a baseball cap. The vehicle was described as an older green Honda 4 door with a Superman logo on the back window.

ALSO: It’s Rattlesnake Season: Here’s What To Do If You Encounter One

The Police Department said they have and will continue to increase patrols around the schools before and after school.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching the description around any of our schools, especially during the morning or afternoon hours when children are going to or coming from school, we ask that you report it by calling our department at (209) 538-5713.