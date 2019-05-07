  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The suspect shot by an officer after an incident in Stockton over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Stockton police announced on Tuesday that 35-year-old Saoun Pol had died.

Pol was shot in by officers in the area of Castle Oaks Drive and Marlboro Court Saturday afternoon.

Officers had responded to the area to investigate a report of a man armed with a baseball bat acting erratically. The allegedly refused to back down and continued to swing the bat, eventually moving towards officers.

That’s when one officer opened fire, hitting Pol.

Pol was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s