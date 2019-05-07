Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – The suspect shot by an officer after an incident in Stockton over the weekend has died from his injuries.
Stockton police announced on Tuesday that 35-year-old Saoun Pol had died.
Pol was shot in by officers in the area of Castle Oaks Drive and Marlboro Court Saturday afternoon.
Officers had responded to the area to investigate a report of a man armed with a baseball bat acting erratically. The allegedly refused to back down and continued to swing the bat, eventually moving towards officers.
That’s when one officer opened fire, hitting Pol.
Pol was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.