Filed Under:Body Camera Footage, Rio Vista Police Department, use of force


RIO VISTA (CBS13) — Police released body camera footage Tuesday from a use of force incident where an officer body slammed a woman.

Cherish Thomas’ family says this is another example of the Rio Vista Police using excessive force. It happened when her sister, Mea, was pulled over for expired tags near her home.

Mea called her mom, Deshunna Payne, and sister Cherish, who arrived shortly after she was pulled over. When they got to the scene, both Payne and Thomas started recording police, asking why their family members were being detained.

READ ALSO: Woman Body Slammed During Traffic Stop Prompts Use Of Force Investigation

The video shows the moment the officer body slams Thomas and then we see the Payne mother running over before an officer grabs her. Payne continues to try and get to her daughter as the officer holds her back.

The Rio Vista Police Department released a statement saying those family members were being uncooperative and were arrested for obstructing an investigation. Four of the six family members there were arrested, including the woman who was body slammed, for public intoxication.

An internal investigation is now underway.

