



— People living in downtown say they don’t feel comfortable in their own home. Some are even moving, all because of a homeless man.

“Pants pulled down to the ankles pleasuring himself like he was at an amusement park,” said Robert Ellis.

Robert says that’s what he saw looking outside his bedroom window. A homeless man, with his pants down, surrounded by magazines.

“I did a triple take and that’s when I noticed an obscene act taking place in front of my eyes,” Robert said.

“It was horrifying in broad daylight with pornographic material strewed all around him and not a care in the world,” Andrea Michon, a concerned parent, said.

Making matters worse, this happened less than a mile from an elementary and middle school.

“As parents, this is exactly our worst nightmare,” Andrea said.

Robert called the police, and the man was arrested, but since this is a misdemeanor crime, he was released a few hours later.

“That’s very frustrating. Very concerning. But that’s sad because he needs help obviously and I’m sure he didn’t get help in 12 hours,” one neighbor told us.

Knowing he’s back in the neighborhood has people feeling helpless and resorting to options they never thought they would.

“It’s gotten me to the point where I think I’m going to have to sell my house now. I don’t want to be here anymore,” Robert told us.