



— It’s a school bus on a collision course. Surveillance video shows an Elk Grove Unified School District school bus veering into parked cars on Lakemont Drive in Elk Grove.

One elementary school student was on board, but no one was hurt.

Surveillance video shows the school bus first crash into one parked car, then another. The bus pushed one of the cars through a fence and into a home. In total, three cars are hit.

Video shows the bus driver then back up his vehicle until it’s no longer on the sidewalk. Neighbors say the sound of the crash was intense. Michael Torres lives across the street from the crash and was inside when it happened.

“And we heard this loud bang,” Torres said. “At first I thought someone was trying to break into my home.”

Torres’ home surveillance captured the crash.

“I noticed immediately, that the bus already had veered into the bike lane, and he was traveling in the bike lane before he made impact,” Torres said.

Work to repair the home damaged in the crash is already underway. The crumpled cars all belong to neighbor Robert Calderon.

“I guess I’m still in shock at the moment,” Calderon said. “Number one: I’m just glad no one was hurt or seriously injured, you know the car can be replaced.”

A spokesperson for Elk Grove Unified School District says the crash is under investigation. The driver has been placed on leave. The CHP is also investigating what led to the crash.