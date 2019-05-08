Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The families of two Stanislaus County Sheriff’s employees who died in a fiery crash are now suing the Ford Motor Company.
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The families of two Stanislaus County Sheriff’s employees who died in a fiery crash are now suing the Ford Motor Company.
Deputy Jason Garner and community service officer Raschel Johnson were killed in May 2017 when they lost control of a Ford Explorer.
READ THE COMPLAINT FOR DAMAGES HERE.
The lawsuit alleges the 2014 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle, driven by Garner, contained defects that allowed exhaust and other gases, including lethal amounts of carbon monoxide, into the passenger cabin.
READ ALSO: Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees Killed In Morning Car Crash