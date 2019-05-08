Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Ford Motor Co., lawsuit, stanislaus county


STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The families of two Stanislaus County Sheriff’s employees who died in a fiery crash are now suing the Ford Motor Company.

Deputy Sheriff Jason Garner and Stanislaus County Community Service Office Raschel Johnson.

Deputy Jason Garner and community service officer Raschel Johnson were killed in May 2017 when they lost control of a Ford Explorer.

READ THE COMPLAINT FOR DAMAGES HERE.

The lawsuit alleges the 2014 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle, driven by Garner, contained defects that allowed exhaust and other gases, including lethal amounts of carbon monoxide, into the passenger cabin.

READ ALSO: Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees Killed In Morning Car Crash

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s