SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo says “Goody” the giraffe has passed away.
Goody had lived at the zoo since 1999 and celebrated her 20th birthday last year.
A special boot she had to wear garnered Goody national attention back in 2016. Veterinarians say Goody had problems with her front left hoof since birth.
As she aged, Goody underwent numerous treatments – including laser therapy, medication and acupuncture. The 1,500 giraffe had to start every morning on an electromagnetic therapy mat during breakfast.
Goody died on Tuesday, the Sacramento Zoo announced.