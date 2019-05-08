  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo says “Goody” the giraffe has passed away.

Goody had lived at the zoo since 1999 and celebrated her 20th birthday last year.

A special boot she had to wear garnered Goody national attention back in 2016. Veterinarians say Goody had problems with her front left hoof since birth.

As she aged, Goody underwent numerous treatments – including laser therapy, medication and acupuncture. The 1,500 giraffe had to start every morning on an electromagnetic therapy mat during breakfast.

Goody died on Tuesday, the Sacramento Zoo announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s