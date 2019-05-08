



— Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is releasing new information about how the agency was able to arrest the suspect in a fatal DUI crash.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez is accused of killing three people when he drove drunk and crashed into a Sutter County Family’s mobile home. He was initially released from jail on bond, but ICE later arrested him for being in the country illegally.

A spokesperson for ICE said after the suspect was released from the Sutter County jail, agents started watching his previously known address and eventually arrested him.

So why didn’t ICE put a hold on him while he was a jail? A spokesperson said by the time the agency knew about Huazo-Jardinez, he was already out of jail. ICE claims they never had the chance to request a hold and that there was no record of a previous detainer.

California’s status as a sanctuary state prevents local police from cooperating with ICE.

“We shouldn’t be hampering their efforts to get at dangerous criminals who are communicating atrocious acts in our community,” said Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Sutter County).

Gallagher disagrees with California sanctuary status and said this crash is another example of why the law needs to change.

‘We’ve got to change our policies. We’ve got to get back to a place where there’s truly law and order where we protect everybody in our communities. Otherwise, I think we’re going to see more of this type of stuff,” he said.

CBS13 asked the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office how they handle suspects with illegal status. They said ICE always initiates contact first, but even if ICE asks for a hold, deputies don’t always honor that request. ICE must show up to the jail before the suspect is released.

In a statement, ICE said, “It’s unfortunate that current and local state laws and policies tie the hands of local law enforcement agencies that want and need to work with ICE.”

CBS13 reached out to multiple police departments. All declined to do an interview because the topic is still heated and sensitive to the community.