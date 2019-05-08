Comments
VERNALIS (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man from the Los Angeles area was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Tracy early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened a little after 12 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, north of the Westley Rest Area in unincorporated Stanislaus County.
California Highway Patrol says officers who responded to the scene found a car had been rear-ended. One driver was unhurt and standing outside of his car, while the other driver – a 50-year-old Studio City resident – was still in his car.
The Studio City resident had suffered major trauma and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, officers say.
The other driver was not injured.
Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.