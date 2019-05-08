Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the driver who hit a bicyclist in Sacramento and left the scene.
The incident happened back on April 29, near Alhambra Boulevard and T Street.
Sacramento police say, just after 2 a.m., a bicyclist was hit. The car took off and the bicyclist was left in critical condition.
Wednesday, detectives released some footage of the car believed to be responsible. Detectives say the car is a Nissan sedan, but no other information about the vehicle has been listed.
Anyone who recognizes the car, saw the hit and run or knows who the suspect might be is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.