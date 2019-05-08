  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the driver who hit a bicyclist in Sacramento and left the scene.

The incident happened back on April 29, near Alhambra Boulevard and T Street.

Sacramento police say, just after 2 a.m., a bicyclist was hit. The car took off and the bicyclist was left in critical condition.

Surveillance photos of the suspect’s car. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Wednesday, detectives released some footage of the car believed to be responsible. Detectives say the car is a Nissan sedan, but no other information about the vehicle has been listed.

Anyone who recognizes the car, saw the hit and run or knows who the suspect might be is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s