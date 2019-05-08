Comments
MURPHYS (CBS13) — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was found in a creek Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office said a citizen called 911 around 11 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a deceased subject had been found in a creek near the 800 block of Main Street, Murphys. Citizens had reportedly discovered the body submerged in the water.
The decedent is a white male adult believed to be approximately 40 years old. His identity is being withheld his family is notified.
Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the case and processing the scene, temporarily closing Murphys Grade Road.