OAKLAND (CBS13) – Blue Bottle Coffee is voluntarily recalling its whole bean coffee cans after reported problems with the lid.
The Oakland-based coffee roaster says it has fielded more than a dozen reports of cans detaching “rapidly with force.” The cans are popping off forcefully enough to have injured one person, according to Blue Bottle Coffee.
Hayes Valley Espresso, Bella Donovan, Giant Steps, Three Africas, and Night Light Decaf beans varieties are affected by the recall. The cans were sold at Blue Bottle coffee shops, as well as Whole Foods, Target and Amazon.
People who still have unopened cans, bought between August 2019 and May 2019, can return them to wherever they bought them for a full refund.
Nothing is wrong with the actual coffee inside, Blue Bottle says. If you already have an opened can, the beans are safe to consume.