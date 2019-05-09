Comments
UPDATE 10:33 p.m. — Police now say this started just before 9:00 p.m. when someone called them and reported a person threatening to kill people on the 1200 block of C Street.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have a suspect surrounded in his car in midtown Sacramento.
This is happening at D and 19th Streets.
Police say they tried to stop a suspicious vehicle at C and 12th Streets, but the driver refused to stop.
We have a crew on the scene and will update this story when we get new information.