UPDATE 10:33 p.m. — Police now say this started just before 9:00 p.m. when someone called them and reported a person threatening to kill people on the 1200 block of C Street.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have a suspect surrounded in his car in midtown Sacramento.

This is happening at D and 19th Streets.

Police say they tried to stop a suspicious vehicle at C and 12th Streets, but the driver refused to stop.

