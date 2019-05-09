  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Cal Expo, Crash, Exposition Boulevard, pursuit, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the driver of a suspicious vehicle that crashed into a structure on Exposition Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said deputies located the suspicious vehicle on Arden Boulevard near Business 80 and engaged in a short pursuit. Deputies said the driver was driving erratically and called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

A short time later the sheriff’s department helicopter spotted a vehicle that fit the description that crashed into a structure on Exposition Boulevard near Heritage Lane.

Deputies have set up a perimeter to search for the driver. They believe two people were in the car, one has been detained.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

