ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove school is warning parents of a staff member with a disease that is causing meningitis.
James McKee Elementary issued a statement Thursday saying a staff member might have interacted with students and faculty before showing signs of meningococcal disease.
Though the risk of transmission is low, the school recommends vaccines to keep the disease from spreading.
According to the CDC, meningococcal disease can lead to infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream infections.
The school district has notified the students and faculty who may have been in close contact with the staff member. Public Health recommended they get a prescription for prophylactic treatment from their doctor.