A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Cajun Madness, the fresh arrival is located at 6035 Stockton Blvd. in Fruitridge Manor.
Cajun Madness offers authentic Cajun cuisine with a touch of Asian flavor. The unique menu allows patrons to choose their seafood, vegetable, sauce and finally the degree of spice they crave for a truly customized meal.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by customers.
Samantha S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, wrote, “Came here on a Saturday night and was seated right away. The prices are extremely fair, and the food was delicious. The staff was very attentive.”
Yelper Isabel S. added, “Decided to try Cajun Madness, and there’s a lot to say. As soon as we walked in, there’s was a great atmosphere to the place. The decorations were very modern and very Sacramento; it was definitely a vibe.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cajun Madness is open from 3.–10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 –11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 –10 p.m. on Sunday.
