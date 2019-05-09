  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – City leaders are hopeful the new mixed-use complex with a brand new Raley’s grocery store at the center will help revitalize part of Freeport Boulevard.

Groundbreaking of the complex was held on Thursday. Dignitaries – including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Raley’s owner Michael Teel and longtime store employees – were on-hand for the ceremony.

The project is taking place at the former Capitol Nursery spot.

Along with the new Raley’s, the complex is expected to have a Pet Food Express, Chase Bank, Orange Theory and a Supercuts.

An existing Raley’s store – just south of the project – has served the South Land Park neighborhood for 60 years. It will remain open through the construction.

The complex is expected to open in 18 months.

