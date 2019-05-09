Filed Under:Sacramento City Unified School District, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District approved the layoffs of nearly 200 staff members Thursday night.

The approval was made during a special board meeting. The district blames budget issues and a decline in enrollment for the layoffs as they continue to make cuts to try and avoid a state takeover.

A total of 178 certificated staff positions will cut, according to the district.

The district has until the end of June to fix a $35 million budget deficit.

