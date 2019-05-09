Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District approved the layoffs of nearly 200 staff members Thursday night.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District approved the layoffs of nearly 200 staff members Thursday night.
The approval was made during a special board meeting. The district blames budget issues and a decline in enrollment for the layoffs as they continue to make cuts to try and avoid a state takeover.
READ: Parents Disturbed By Teacher’s Arrest For DUI, Spitting At Officers
A total of 178 certificated staff positions will cut, according to the district.
The district has until the end of June to fix a $35 million budget deficit.