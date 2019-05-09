



— A Grass Valley Charter School fundraiser set for this weekend is canceled, after social media posts by conspiracy theorists connected the event to a possible terror attack.

Law enforcement confirmed the far-fetched threats described in the posts are not credible.

Event organizers say hey made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution.

The third annual “Blue Marble Jubilee” was expected to draw big crowds with live music at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

“Insane,” Grass Valley Charter School Foundation president Wendy Willoughby said. “This is ridiculous.”

“Nobody should have to live in this kind of environment,” Grass Valley Charter School parent Kathy Foster said.

Willoughby and Foster are co-producers of the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation’s “Blue Marble Jubilee.”

“We were looking at probably attracting 1500 people this year in our small community,” Foster said.

The festive event is now canceled following a strange sequence.

Very strange.

“It’s ridiculous and something you sort of you want to laugh it off as something that doesn’t have a lot of merit,” Willoughby said.

Former FBI Director James Comey posted a tweet, hashtagging “five jobs I’ve had.”

A deep-state conspiracy theorist took that tweet, dissected it, and came up with an acronym from Comey’s “five jobs” that are the same as the initials in the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation.

That conspiracy theorist then found letters in the tweet that spelled “jihad” — and posted it to social media.

The alarming message spread among conspiracy theorists.

“Disbelief, in many facets,” Willoughby said. “Number one, that this could be happening to us in a tiny little town.”

Willoughby and Foster say out of concern someone could take the message seriously, they felt forced to cancel their fundraiser.

“These theories although based in no reality or fact or evidence can often drive unstable people to do really dangerous things,” Willoughby said.

A small town fundraiser halted. Hijacked by a wild conspiracy theory spread on social media threatening a school community’s safety.

The “Blue Marble Jubilee” fundraiser was expected to bring in $20,000 to $25,000 dollars.

That money will now be lost.