Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine base, according to the Department of Justice.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine base, according to the Department of Justice.
David Alhaqq, 56, pleaded guilty on Jan. 3. Court documents reveal a confidential source purchased six ounces of cocaine base from Alhaqq during a controlled buy in November 2016.
READ ALSO: DUI Suspect Accused Of Spitting On Officers Teaches In Sacramento City School
Before the buy, Alhaqq met with an unidentified third-party at a parking lot to retrieve a white box. He then gave the confidential source the box in exchange for $6,000. The box contained approximately six ounces of crack cocaine.