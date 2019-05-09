Filed Under:Crack Cocaine, drug trafficking, sentenced, Stockton


STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine base, according to the Department of Justice.

David Alhaqq, 56, pleaded guilty on Jan. 3. Court documents reveal a confidential source purchased six ounces of cocaine base from Alhaqq during a controlled buy in November 2016.

READ ALSO: DUI Suspect Accused Of Spitting On Officers Teaches In Sacramento City School

Before the buy, Alhaqq met with an unidentified third-party at a parking lot to retrieve a white box. He then gave the confidential source the box in exchange for $6,000. The box contained approximately six ounces of crack cocaine.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s