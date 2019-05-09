  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Homeowners in Sacramento will soon be able to sell their homes using Zillow Offers.

Launched over a year ago in nine U.S. cities, Zillow Offers allows homeowners to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home.

If the homeowner accepts the offer, Zillow buys their house, prepares it for showings, and then quickly lists it for sale.

Zillow uses local real estate agents in its Zillow Offers transactions.

