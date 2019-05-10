Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Amgen Tour of California returns to the Sacramento region on Sunday, May 12th.
That will bring thousands of people to downtown Sacramento and numerous road closures to the area.
West Sacramento Police are warning drivers now to be prepared for closures on the following roads:
- Old River Road
- Harbor Boulevard
- Sunset Avenue
- Sacramento Avenue
- Jefferson Boulevard
- West Capitol Avenue
- Tower Bridge Gateway
Police say the closures will be rolling and will occur between 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and between 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m on Sunday.