WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Amgen Tour of California returns to the Sacramento region on Sunday, May 12th.

That will bring thousands of people to downtown Sacramento and numerous road closures to the area.

S

West Sacramento Police are warning drivers now to be prepared for closures on the following roads:

  • Old River Road
  • Harbor Boulevard
  • Sunset Avenue
  • Sacramento Avenue
  • Jefferson Boulevard
  • West Capitol Avenue
  • Tower Bridge Gateway

Police say the closures will be rolling and will occur between 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and between 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m on Sunday.

 

 

